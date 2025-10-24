One Jax, One Alton Man Make Crime Stoppers Most Wanted

Local crime stoppers is reaching out to the public for help locating a few individuals wanted for drug related charges.

45 year old Michael Smith is wanted for possession of methamphetamine. Smith is described as a white male 5’8” weighing 200 lbs with rd hair. His last know address was 804 South Diamond in Jacksonville.

And, 40 year old Johnathan Well is wanted for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Well is described as a white male, 6’6” , weighing 220 lbs with brown hair. His last known address was on Sanford st in Alton.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of either of these individuals they are urged to contact crime stoppers by calling 243-7300, on their facebook page or by visiting morgan scott crimestoppers.com.