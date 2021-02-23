One Juvenile Injured in Single-Vehicle Accident in Scott County

One male juvenile was taken to Passavant Area Hospital after a single-vehicle crash in rural Scott County this afternoon. According to an Illinois State Police District 20 report, a 2001 black Dodge Durango with a trailer being driven by 46 year old Timothy Thrasher of South Jacksonville was traveling southbound on Old State Route 36 at the bottom of Shipley Hill in rural Scott County lost control and went off the roadway on the right-hand side of the road at approximately 3:13PM.

The pick-up truck and trailer came to rest in a wooded area. Thrasher and one male juvenile occupant were uninjured in the crash. Another male juvenile occupant was transported by ambulance to Passavant Area Hospital with minor injuries. No citations were mentioned in the ISP report and no further information about the crash is available.