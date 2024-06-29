One Killed After Sprint Car Leaves Track at Jacksonville Speedway

One person was killed when a car left the track at the Jacksonville Speedway last night.

Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS were called to the Morgan County Fairgrounds just before 8:00 pm for a report of an incident with injuries involving a race car.

According to a press release from the Morgan County Coroner’s Office overnight, a 65-year-old male was in the infield of the track during the races when he was struck by a 410-winged sprint car that had lost control.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Morgan County Coroner Mary Patterson.

No further details were provided as of press time. The Morgan County Coroner’s Office is withholding the name of the deceased pending the notification of next of kin. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.