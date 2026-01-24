One Killed and Three Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash Friday

According to an announcement by the Morgan County Coroner’s Office on Facebook overnight, at approximately 6 p.m. Friday, a vehicle was traveling eastbound at the intersection of Mt. Zion Road and Gravel Springs Road when it left the roadway and rolled.

A passenger riding in the backseat was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. The individual’s name is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Jacksonville Police responded to an automatic crash notification at approximately 5:45 pm and assisted the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at the scene, according to Jacksonville Police records. No report was available from the Sheriff’s Office as of press time, and no further details have been released.

Morgan County Coroner’s Office officials say an autopsy for the victim has been scheduled for Monday, and additional details will be released as they become available.

The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Morgan County Coroner.