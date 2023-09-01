One Killed, Another Injured in Head-On Collision on IL-108 in Greene County

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash yesterday morning in Greene County.

According to a preliminary report by Illinois State Police, at approximately 6:30AM Thursday, a truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 108, one mile west of the Greene and Macoupin County line.

At the same time a pick-up truck was traveling westbound at the same location. State Police say for an unknown reason, the westbound pick-up crossed the center line of the road and struck the eastbound semi head on in the eastbound lane of travel.

According to the report, the driver of the eastbound semi was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the westbound pick-up was pronounced deceased at the scene by Greene County Coroner Danny Powell at 7AM.

An autopsy is being scheduled and the identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification. The death remains under investigation by the Greene County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police.