One Killed in Early Morning Head-On Semi vs. Pick-Up Crash in Greene

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Greene County.

According to a preliminary report by Illinois State Police, at approximately 6:30 a.m.. Thursday, a truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 108, one mile west of the Greene and Macoupin County line.

At the same time, a pick-up truck was traveling westbound at the same location. State Police say for an unknown reason, the pick-up truck crossed the center line of the road and struck the eastbound semi head-on in the eastbound lane of travel.

According to the report, the driver of the eastbound semi was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the westbound pick-up was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Illinois State Police Public Information Office said no further information was available as of press time.