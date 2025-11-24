One Killed in Pike County Plane Crash

By Harold Smith on November 24, 2025 at 5:23am

An investigation has begun into a fatal plane crash in Pike County Sunday night.

In a press release, Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood reports deputies were notified of a possible plane crash about 9:45 last night in a field north of Interstate 72 west of Exit 35, north of Pittsfield.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a passenger from the plane along the interstate. When Pike County Ambulance personnel arrived, a search was begun for the plane. It was located a short time later.

Three people were on the plane. Two passengers were transported to area hospitals. One was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Illinois State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Assistance at the scene was provided by the Griggsville, Pittsfield, Baylis and North Pike Fire Departments, Pike County Ambulance Service, the State Police, Adams and Brown County EMA, the FAA and the NTSB.