One Killed in Single Vehicle Accident on Old State Rd Friday

At approximately 5:53 pm Friday, police responded to a single-vehicle fatal traffic accident on Old State Road in Morgan County near Green Farm Road.

According to a report by ISP, a 17-year-old female from Jacksonville was traveling westbound on the Old State Road when for an unknown reason, the 17-year-old who was driving a black 2007 Honda Accord, drove off the roadway and into a ditch on the south side of the road.

The vehicle overturned several times and a 19-year-old female passenger, also from Jacksonville was ejected. The vehicle came to rest in the grass on the south side of the road.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger was transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) and the Morgan County Coroner’s office are continuing the investigation. Illinois State Police say no further information will be disseminated at this time.