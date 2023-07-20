One Killed, One Injured in Train vs. Truck Crash Near Virden

Two people were severely injured this morning after their truck collided with a train near Virden.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell reports that at 8:02AM today the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office along with the Auburn Police Department, Divernon Police Department, and Virden Fire Department responded to a fatal crash in the 8700 Block of the Macoupin County Line Road in Virden.

A Burlington-Northern Santa Fe locomotive was headed northwest on the tracks when Campbell says a 2022 Chevy flatbed pick up truck attempted to cross the tracks in front of the train. The truck was occupied by a 66 year old male and a 31 year old female. The truck caught fire as a result of the impact with the locomotive. The male occupant of the truck was found deceased at the scene of the crash. The female was transported to an area hospital by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under further investigation. No further information is currently available.