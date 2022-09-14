One Knotty Maker Awarded For Social Media Promotion At Local Business Awards Conference

A Jacksonville business was recently recognized for its extraordinary use of social media to promote its products.

One Knotty Maker, a macrame business, owned by Jessica Lynn received Illinois Local’s 2022 Award for Best Use of Social Media. Lynn is regular contributor on Facebook and Instagram promoting her latest creations.

Established in December 2020, Illinois Local is a membership of 200 local independent businesses from across the state with the mission to support, grow, and celebrate together. Activities not only include the conference and awards, but also the annual Illinois Local Holiday Market on Small Business Saturday.

The holiday market is the next big event for the organization on November 26th at the Expo Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

The award winners were announced on Monday in an awards ceremony at the Grant Conservatory in Springfield.

Blessings on State and Meraki Salon & Spa from Jacksonville were also nominated for awards this year.

Lynn is gearing up to bring the award-winning business along with a new venture The Peachy Nest to Gillham House when it opens on West State Street on September 24th.