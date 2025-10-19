One man cited and injured after three-vehicle crash at Main and Morton on Saturday afternoon

Jacksonville Police cited one man after his car collided with another, sending the second car into the rear of a semi tractor-trailer.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, officers and EMS were called to the heavily busy intersection at 2:20 p.m. after a caller reported a white car had driven recklessly causing a black SUV to crash into a semi at the intersection.

According to the crash report, a vehicle driven by Romerakis J. Jackson, 22, of the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue was traveling westbound on East Morton Avenue and struck the rear of a black SUV driven by Joy L. Thibadeau, 51, of rural Palmyra who was stopped in traffic at the stop light at Main Street. Thibadeau’s SUV was pushed forward into a semi tractor-trailer driven by Michael R. Dahman, 73, of Winchester which was stopped directly in front of Thibadeau’s SUV.

Thibadeau complained of minor injuries but refused transport to the hospital. A juvenile passenger in Thibadeau’s vehicle was not reported to have any injuries. Jackson was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.

Jackson and Thibadeau’s vehicles were towed for disabling damage. Dahman’s semi trailer had minor damage to the rear of the trailer but was operable and was able to leave the scene.

Jackson was later cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a traffic crash and driving under the influence of drugs.