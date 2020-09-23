One Man Killed, Another Injured in Single Vehicle Accident in Pike County

One man was killed and another was injured in a single vehicle accident in Pike County Tuesday.

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 of a single vehicle accident on County highway 10, approximately one mile east of State Highway 96 at 3:30 yesterday afternoon.

The caller to the Pike County 911 dispatch reported that a passenger had been thrown from the vehicle and the driver was trapped inside. According to Pike County Sheriff’s Department investigation, it appeared the vehicle described as a 1998 Chevrolet SUV was traveling westbound on County Highway #10 and for unknown reasons the vehicle ran off of the roadway on the north side of the road and struck a tree ejecting the passenger from the vehicle. The driver was partially ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, Jose Luis Parra Palma, age 30, of Monroe City, Missouri was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Felipe Galan Almaraz, age 30, of Monroe City, Missouri was airlifted by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Felipe is currently in serious condition.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says his department was assisted by the Illinois State Police, Pike County Coroner’s Office, fire departments from Spring Creek, Pleasant Hill and Pittsfield, as well as the Pike County Ambulance Service and Air Evac.