One More Person Arrested in Thursday Evening Street Brawl

A person originally cited for disorderly conduct last night in a brawl has been arrested.

45 year old Angela D. Lomelino of the 600 block of South Fayette Street was arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail by Jacksonville Police at 5:38 this morning for additional charges stemming for a brawl that amounted to 2 other individuals being arrested and 1 other being cited by police.

Lomelino has been cited for aggravated battery with intent to do great bodily harm and criminal damage to property. She is currently being held on bond at the Morgan County Jail.

The incident was reported by a caller at 5:54 yesterday evening near the intersection of Chambers and Fayette between two groups. During the investigation, police determined that a handgun had been pulled and pointed at one of the others and another had been allegedly attacked with a golf club. Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.