One Person Arrested After a Shots Fired Disturbance Near the West Morgan Depot Late Saturday

One person is currently being held at the Morgan County Jail after authorities were called for a shots fired incident near the West Morgan Depot in Jacksonville late Saturday night.

Jacksonville Police, Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Illinois State Police responded to a shots fired call just after 11PM Saturday in the municipal parking lot located behind the West Morgan Depot in the 200 block of West Morgan Street. The caller advised they heard multiple shots near a large group of people who had gathered there.

Upon arrival, police split up a large group of people who were involved in a physical disturbance. Officers arrested 22-year old Deirrea A. Burton of the 800 block of North Main Street for mob action, two citations for resisting/obstructing a peace officer, and aggravated battery to a police officer.

According to police reports, Burton engaged in a large physical altercation involving several people resulting in at least one subject being injured. Burton is also said to have allegedly obstructed the investigation, resisted police, and struck at least one officer during her arrest. She currently remains held at the Morgan County Jail.

Anonymous sources say that at least two other subjects were taken in by police for questioning surrounding the incident, but they were later released with no charges.

Jacksonville Police officials say the investigation into the incident remains ongoing and more charges and potential arrest may be pending.

This story will be updated.