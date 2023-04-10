One Person Cited After Two-Vehicle Crash at Main & Morton on Sunday

By Benjamin Cox on April 10, 2023 at 6:52am

One person was cited after a two-vehicle crash over the early Sunday yesterday.

Jacksonville Police and emergency crews were called to Main and Morton at 12:56PM for a collision.

According to a police report, a vehicle driven by 24-year old Tyler J. Row of Gonzales, California turned left onto Morton Avenue from South Main. A second vehicle, driven by 20-year old Anavelia Garcia of the 100 block of South Marnico was traveling eastbound on Morton Avenue at the same time, and struck Row’s vehicle in the intersection.

Both vehicles received disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.

Row was cited for disobeying a traffic control device and released upon his own recognizance.