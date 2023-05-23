One Person Dead in Three-Vehicle Crash North of Kane

By Benjamin Cox on May 22, 2023 at 8:12pm

One person was killed this morning in a three-vehicle crash north of Kane on U.S. 67.

Illinois State Troopers, Greene County EMS, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle collision with reported injuries at 10:36AM on U.S. 67, south of SE 175 Avenue, approximately 2 miles north of Kane.

According to preliminary information released by the Illinois State Police, a vehicle was traveling northbound on U.S. 67 while another was traveling in the opposite direction in the same location southbound with a third vehicle traveling directly behind it.

For unknown reasons, the northbound vehicle crossed the center line sideswiping the second vehicle traveling southbound. The northbound vehicle then spun sideways in front of the third vehicle, with the third vehicle striking the passenger side of the northbound vehicle.

The northbound driver was transported to an area hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.

The first southbound driver that was initially struck was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The second southbound motorist was declared deceased at the scene.

No names or makes & models of the vehicles have been released at this time.

This report will be updated.