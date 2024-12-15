One Person Dead in Two-Vehicle Crash West of Mt. Sterling

By Benjamin Cox on December 14, 2024 at 6:26pm

One person died in a two-vehicle crash west of Mt. Sterling on Saturday morning.

Muddy River News reports that the Brown County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision on U.S. 24 west of Robert F. Tracy Municipal Airport, approximately one mile west of Mt. Sterling, about a half-mile from County Road 600E at approximately 6AM Saturday.

Brown County Sheriff Justin Oliver told Muddy River News that a passenger in one of the vehicles, a 41-year-old female, has died. The driver of that vehicle, a male, has been hospitalized. The driver of the other vehicle, a male, suffered minor injuries and was released.

The release of the name of the decedent is pending notification of next of kin.

The Illinois State Police is investigating the crash and handling reconstruction.