One Person Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash Near Bluffs

By Benjamin Cox on January 27, 2022 at 8:47am

A person died in a single-vehicle crash near Bluffs last night.

According to an Illinois State Police report, a 2010 blue Chevy passenger car was traveling north on Illinois Route 100 near Bluff Street in the Village of Bluffs at approximately 11:54 last night.

For unknown reasons, the unidentified driver of the vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck a tree. The vehicle caught fire and the driver was located deceased inside the vehicle.

The identity of the driver is currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No further information is currently available.