By Benjamin Cox on June 28, 2024 at 5:51pm

One person was taken to an area hospital after a two vehicle crash on Illinois Route 125 about 2 miles east of Ashland this morning.

According to a brief Illinois State Police report, troopers responded to a two-unit personal injury traffic crash involving a Commercial Motor Vehicle on Illinois Route 125 near Robinson Road just after 8AM.

One person was taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.

There is no further information available at this time.