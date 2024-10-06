One Person Injured After Car Strikes House in Chapin

One man was injured after his vehicle ran through a house in Chapin early Saturday morning.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Chapin Police, Chapin Fire Department, Jacksonville Fire Department, and LifeStar Ambulance responded to a home in the 200 block of Ash Street at approximately 12:20AM Saturday after a silver SUV ended up inside the house.

According to a Chapin Police report, a vehicle driven by 63-year old William L. Adams of the 1000 block of Sheridan Street left the roadway and the vehicle breached the house and became lodged. Adams was the lone occupant in the vehicle and had to be extricated by first responders.

According to eye witnesses, Adams received a significant head injury and was taken from the scene by ambulance to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for treatment. Adams’ condition is not currently available.

The vehicle was inoperable and had to be towed from the scene. No other injuries were reported. No further information is currently available as of the time of this report.