One Person Injured After SUV Gets Wedged Under Semi on I-72

Multiple agencies responded to the US 67 exit south of Jacksonville last night for an SUV collision with a semi tractor-trailer.

According to an Illinois State Police report, Illinois State Police and first responders from Jacksonville and South Jacksonville responded to milepost 60 on Interstate 72 for the report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at approximately 10 minutes til 7 last night.

A Ford SUV is reported to have rear-ended a truck-tractor semi-trailer and became wedged underneath the trailer. The driver of the SUV had to be extricated before being transported by medical helicopter to a regional hospital with injuries.

I-72 eastbound traffic was diverted off as far back as the Winchester exit for approximately 3 hours for clean up and investigation by the Illinois State Police. The eastbound lanes reopened at approximately 10PM.

Names of the drivers and condition of the Ford SUV driver are not available. The state police say no further information is available.