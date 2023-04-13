One Person Injured In North Main Crash

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash yesterday evening. West Central Joint Dispatch received a crash notification from a Kia vehicle via GPS at 4:58PM from the intersection of North Main and East Douglas.

Upon arrival, police reports say that a vehicle driven by 40 year old Rhiannon Lockwood of New Berlin was eastbound and stopped at the stop sign at West Douglas Avenue and North Main, and at the same time, a vehicle driven by 40 year old David A. Smith of Regent Estates Road was traveling northbound on North Main. According to the police report, Lockwood told officers she believed the intersection was a 4-way stop and proceeded into the intersection, causing her vehicle to collide with Smith’s vehicle. Airbags were deployed. Both vehicles sustained significant front end damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Smith was transported from the scene by EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for leg injuries.

Lockwood was cited for failure to yield at an intersection.