One Person Injured in Old State Road Rollover Crash on Friday

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Old State Road late Friday that resulted in one man being airlifted to an area hospital.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports today that a 2014 Ford SUV driven by 42 year old Hank A. Davidson of Jacksonville was traveling westbound on Old State Road at approximately 9PM Friday when the vehicle veered off the pavement to the right and collided with the ditch and culvert on the north side of the roadway near Wallbaum Lane.

A caller later reported entrapment of the driver and that the vehicle was on fire. According to the report, the airbag deployed and that vehicle was completely totaled, and was towed from the scene.

Upon arrival, the sheriff’s office requested for AirEvac and Davidson was flown from the scene to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield for serious injuries. Two other passengers in the vehicle were named and no injuries or their status were provided in the report.

No citations have been listed in the crash.