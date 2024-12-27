One Person Injured in Rural Jacksonville Crash

One person was injured when their car struck an embankment on Friday.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies and LifeStar EMS responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hacker Road at Bosier Road.

According to deputies’ reports, a 2016 black Chevy Equinox driven by 53-year old Timmy L. Blakeman of Ashland was traveling southbound on Hacker Road, and for an unknown reason, the vehicle ran off the roadway to the south at the intersection of Hacker Road and Bosier Road and struck an embankment before coming to rest in a farm field.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene. Blakeman is said to have sustained a head laceration and was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

No citations were issued in the incident. No further information is available.