One Person Injured In Two-Vehicle Collision at Main & Morton on Sunday

One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash at Main and Morton Sunday night. Jacksonville Police, LifeStar EMS, and Jacksonville Fire & Rescue responded to the intersection at around 5:40PM Sunday. According to a police report, a vehicle driven by 43-year old Rebecca L. Marit of the 1000 block of North Fayette Street was westbound on East Morton Avenue and is alleged to have disobeyed the stoplight and struck a southbound vehicle on South Main Street driven by 36-year old Brenna E. Cross of the 300 block of West Beecher Avenue.

Cross’ vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front end of the vehicle. Marit’s vehicle also sustained heavy front end damage and had airbag deployment. Both were towed from the scene.

Marit was transported by ambulance for injuries sustained from the airbag deployment to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.

Marit was later cited for disobeying a traffic control device and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.