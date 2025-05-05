One Person Injured in Two Vehicle Collision That Sends Car Into a Yard on Mound Ave.

One person was injured and a car ended up in the front yard of a residence in the 1700 block of Mound Avenue on Sunday morning.

Jacksonville Police, LifeStar EMS and Jacksonville Rescue responded to the intersection of Westgate and Mound at approximately 9:30 Sunday morning for a report of a two-vehicle collision with injuries.

According to a police report, a vehicle driven by 26-year old Earl Q. Green of Springfield was stopped at the intersection of Westgate Avenue at Mound Road and then proceeded northbound through the intersection on Westgate before striking a vehicle driven by a 17-year old female juvenile, who was traveling eastbound on Mound Avenue.

The report says that the 17-year old female failed to obey the stop sign at the intersection and struck Green’s vehicle. The female told police that she believed that she had stopped or slowed down at the intersection but also said she was looking down at her radio. An eye witness told police that the 17-year old female’s vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and that she was looking down while driving the car.

Both vehicles sustained major damage and was towed from the scene. The female’s vehicle ended up damaging bushes in the front yard of a home located in the 1700 block of Mound Road before coming to rest in front of a utility pole.

Green was transported from the scene to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for left leg, left hip, and neck pain; but all were considered non-life threatening.

The 17-year old female was later cited for disobeying a stop sign.

