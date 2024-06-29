One Person Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash at Main & College

One person was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision around noon today at the intersection of Main Street and College Avenue.

Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS responded to the collision at approximately 12:15PM today. According to a Jacksonville Police report, a vehicle driven by 72-year old Harriett A. Coats of Dairy Farm Road was traveling southbound on South Main Street, and police say drove through a red light at the intersection of College Avenue, striking a vehicle being driven by 51-year old William E. Spriggs of Winchester who was traveling eastbound on College Avenue.

Coats’ vehicle received disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Spriggs’ vehicle sustained minor front end damage and was able to be driven from the scene. According to the report, Coats was transported from the scene to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital with back pain.

Coats was later cited for disobeying a traffic control device.