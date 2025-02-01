One Person Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash on Old 36 Friday Night

Multiple agencies responded to a reported two-vehicle head-on collision on Old Route 36 Friday night.

According to a report from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a Kia Sorrento driven by a 17-year old female juvenile is alleged to have been unable to negotiate the dogleg in the road on Old 36 at Orleans Road at approximately 9PM Friday, and swerved into the oncoming lane of traffic striking a Honda SUV driven by 58-year old Alan Hillen of New Berlin. Both vehicles are said to have ended up in opposite ditches.

A passenger in Hillen’s vehicle, 60-year old Tamera Hillen of New Berlin was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The highway was closed for approximately one hour during clean up of the crash.

The 17-year old female juvenile was cited for having no valid driver’s license, having a suspended vehicle registration, improper lane usage, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a traffic crash.

No further information is available.