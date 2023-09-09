One Person Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on West Walnut

A juvenile was cited and one person was injured after a two-vehicle crash on the city’s north end last night. Reports of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of West Walnut and North West Street were reported just after 7 o’clock last night.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, a vehicle driven by a 16-year old female juvenile was traveling northbound on North West Street and stopped for the stop sign at the intersection of West Walnut. A vehicle driven by 30-year old Brandie E. Murphy of the 300 block of North Clay Court was traveling eastbound on West Walnut at that location. According to police reports, the juvenile told officers that she believed that the eastbound vehicle needed to stop for stop sign so she proceeded into the intersection causing the collision with the front of Murphy’s vehicle.

Both vehicles sustained over $1,500 in disabling damage and were towed from the scene.

Murphy was transported from the scene by EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for reported neck and knee injuries. The female juvenile driver reported no injuries.

The female juvenile was later cited for failure to yield at an intersection.