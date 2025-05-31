One Person Killed and Another Injured in Pike County Motorcycle Crash Saturday

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 31, 2025 at 5:27pm

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Pike County on Saturday.

According to a preliminary report by the Illinois State Police, Troop 6 Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Illinois Route 106, one-half mile north of Illinois Route 54 at approximately 12:15 pm.

Two occupants were air-lifted to a local hospital with injuries. One of the occupants later succumbed to those injuries.

Illinois Route 106 was shut down for more than two hours for a crash investigation. The roadway was reopened at approximately 2:30 p.m..

No further information was provided by the Illinois State Police. As of press time, the Pike County Coroner’s Office has not released any information.