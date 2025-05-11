One Person Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash Involving a Motorcycle on IL-267 Saturday

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 10, 2025 at 7:20pm

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 267 Saturday afternoon.

According to a preliminary report by the Illinois State Police, at 2:20 pm, Troop 6 units responded to a report of the crash on IL-267 at Lake Jacksonville Road just south of I-72 and South Jacksonville.

ISP officials say a motorcycle and a pickup truck were traveling on Route 67 when, for undisclosed reasons, the motorcycle struck the rear of the pickup. The motorcycle rider suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

IL-67 was shut down from Hansen Road to Old Airport Road for approximately five hours for investigation. No further information was available at the time of the report.