One Person Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on Rees Curve

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 104 at the Rees Station curve yesterday afternoon.

According to a press release from Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson, the crash occurred at approximately 4PM, shutting down the highway in both directions for several hours. The two vehicles, a car and a pick-up truck hit head on. The driver of the car, 32 year old Chelsie M. Sonneborn, of Franklin, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson.

The Illinois State Police report on the crash says that Sonneborn’s Hyundai Elantra was traveling northbound attempting to negotiate Rees Curve. At the same time, a Chevy Silverado, driven by an unknown driver was driving southbound in the same location. For unknown reasons, Sonneborn’s Elantra crossed the center line into the path of the truck and struck it head on. The unknown driver of the truck was transported from the scene by ambulance with serious injuries. Illinois Route 104 was shut down for investigation and clean up of the scene for six hours.

The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Morgan County Coroner’s Office. In addition, personnel on scene included Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, LifeStar Ambulance, Franklin Fire Department, Alexander Fire Department, Waverly Police Department, Waverly EMS, South Jacksonville Fire Department and the Illinois Department of Transportation.