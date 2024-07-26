One Person Killed, Three Injured in Monday Crash on IL-125 West of Virginia

One person was killed on Monday in a two vehicle crash west of Virginia, Illinois on Illinois Route 125.

The crash occurred just west of Shiloh Road at approximately 12:25PM on Monday according to an Illinois State Police report.

According to the report, a black Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 125, when for an unknown reason it crossed the center line and continued traveling westbound in the eastbound lane and struck a Honda CR-V traveling eastbound head on.

The impact caused both occupants of the CR-V to be ejected from the vehicle. The driver of the CR-V, an unidentified 72-year old Industry woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger in the CR-V, a 57-year-old female of Macomb, was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the truck, a 70-year-old female of Beardstown, was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. A passenger in the truck, a 15-year-old female, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The identities of all parties involved in the crash have not been released.

The driver of the Dodge Ram cited for improper lane usage.

No further information is available. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.