One Person Shot at White Oaks Mall on Saturday Afternoon

One person was shot outside of White Oaks Mall on Saturday night.

WAND-TV reports that Springfield Police responded to White Oaks Mall outside of the Dick’s Sporting Goods store around 3PM Saturday.

The Springfield Police Department confirmed to WAND that a 23-year-old male was shot in the incident. He was taken to the hospital with multiple non-life threatening injuries.

The mall was placed on lock down for approximately one hour while police determined there was no longer a viable threat to the public. The mall reopened to general traffic just after 4PM Saturday. Springfield Police officials said there was no active threat inside the mall during the incident.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Springfield Police say they will release an official statement at a later time.

Anyone with information concerning this shooting is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.