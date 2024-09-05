One Person Taken To Hospital After Two-Vehicle Collision Topples Vehicle at Massey & Morton on Wednesday

One car toppled on its side after a collision at a West Morton intersection yesterday morning.

Jacksonville Police, Jacksonville Fire & Rescue, and LifeStar EMS were called to the intersection of West Morton and Massey Lane at approximately 10:30 yesterday morning for a two-vehicle crash with a car on its side and possible entrapment.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, a vehicle driven by 53-year old Beth A. Howard of the 300 block of West Beecher was traveling westbound on West Morton Avenue and proceeded through a red stoplight at the intersection with Massey Lane and collided with a vehicle driven by 81-year old Marilyn S. Moore of the second block of Shennandoah Drive traveling northbound on Massey Lane.

Moore’s vehicle overturned and deployed airbags. Moore’s vehicle front end was smashed in and also deployed airbags.

Moore was extricated from her vehicle with unspecified injuries and taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital by ambulance for evaluation. Her current condition is unknown. Howard did not report any injuries, according to the report.

Both vehicles received totaling damage and were towed from the scene. Traffic was limited to one lane in the westbound lanes of traffic during clean up.

Howard was later cited for disobeying a traffic control device.