One Sentenced in Winchester Storage Unit Burglary Case

One person in a duo charged with allegedly burglarizing storage units in the month of May in Winchester is heading to prison.

43-year old Casey A. Brown of rural Winchester pleaded guilty to a single count of burglary yesterday in Scott County Circuit Court. An additional charge of burglary and two counts of felony theft were dropped per the plea.

Brown and an alleged accomplice, 43-year old Shaun M. Stone of the 300 block of West Douglas Avenue in Jacksonville were arrested by Winchester Police in June after a month’s long investigation into burglarized storage units in the City of Winchester.

Stone is due back in court on his charges on October 30th for a status hearing.

Brown was sentenced yesterday in Scott County Circuit Court to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and ordered to pay court costs. Brown was given credit for 101 days served in the Morgan County Jail. Brown’s sentence will run concurrently on a petition to revoke probation from a previous possession of methamphetamine conviction from October of last year.