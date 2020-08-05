One Sentenced, One Charged For Criminal Sex Charges in Cass

A Cass County man has been sentenced to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. 36 year old Jeremy Turner of Philadelphia Township was sentenced to 14 years in DOC after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual abuse of a child. 3 separate sexual abuse charges, included a predatory criminal sexual assault charge were dropped per the plea.

Turner was arrested on June 26th, 2019 by Ashland Village Police on the charges after an investigation. Turner also had failed to register as a sex offender in the June 26th arrest. That charge was also dropped per the plea.

According to the Cass County Star Gazette, the charges stem from several incidents that occurred in Ashland over an extended period of time with the same victim. Turner had previously served in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to aggravated criminal sexual assault stemming from a December 2007 arrest. Charges of kidnapping and home invasion were dropped per the plea.

Turner was sentenced to 14 years in IDOC for the Class 2 felony in the most recent case as well as 2 years mandatory supervised release. He was given 381 days credit for time served in county jail.

Another Beardstown man has been charged with disseminating child pornography. 26 year old Leonardo Ramirez of Beardstown was arrested by Illinois State Police last Wednesday after a long-term investigation. Cass County State’s Attorney John Alvarez has filed two counts of Class 2 Felony possession and dissemination of child pornography

ISP DCI Zone 4 Investigators collected a video depicting minor males in a sexual act. The video was allegedly recorded on or about May 12th. The Cass County Star Gazette says that Ramirez has been cooperating with authorities in the case. The Class 2 felonies carry a possible 4 to 15 year sentence. Ramirez is scheduled to make a first appearance in Cass County Court today.