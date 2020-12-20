One Seriously Injured in Single Vehicle Accident in Pike County

An Adams County man was seriously injured Saturday in a one vehicle accident in Pike County.

According to Illinois State Police reports, 40 year old Christopher Abernathy of Clayton, Illinois was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 107 a quarter mile south of Route, 104 at approximately 12:15 pm when the 2001 Chrysler Sedan he was driving left the roadway on the west side and traveled across a grassy field. The vehicle then struck an embankment, became airborne and struck two large trees before stopping in a creek.

Abernathy was transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries. The Illinois State Police say no charges have been filed at this time. An investigation is still pending.