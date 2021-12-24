One Sustained Minor Injuries in Overnight Two-Vehicle Accident

By Jeremy Coumbes on December 24, 2021 at 9:34am

One person sustained minor injures in a two-vehicle accident early this morning.

Police responded to a call of a two-vehicle accident with lane blockage in the 400 block of South East Street at approximately 12:45 am.

According to police reports, a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Joshua K. Woods of Jacksonville was traveling northbound in the 400 block of South East Street when the vehicle struck a parked vehicle that was facing southbound.

Woods told police that he had dozed off at the wheel due to working long hours. Both vehicles sustained disabling damages to the driver’s sides and were towed from the scene.

Woods sustained a bump near his left eyebrow and claimed he had a head injury but refused EMS at the scene. He was cited for improper lane usage.