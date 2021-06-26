One-Time OSFM Grant To Help Small Fire Departments With Missed Fundraising Opportunities

Small fire departments around the state are eligible for a new state grant through the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

A total of $1,000,000 will be available to assist approximately 80 fire departments effected by COVID-19.

Under this one-time grant opportunity, eligible Illinois fire departments could receive up to $15,000 in order to make up for lost donation revenues stemming from their inability to host local fundraising events during 2020. These fundraising events pay for necessities like fuel for fire trucks, utilities, and insurance.

In order to be eligible, departments must operate within a jurisdiction with a population at or less than 7,500 people; have an approved annual budget of less than $150,000; have an OSFM Fire Department Identification Number; and be current with their National Fire Incident Reporting System reports at the time of application.

The grant is financed through the Illinois Fire Prevention Fund, a non-general revenue fund that is supported primarily by a 1% assessment of the gross fire risk premium receipts of all insurance companies operating in the state. All grant applications must be received by August 13th. The application review process will begin on August 23rd and end on September 3rd. Grant recipients are expected to receive awards by October.