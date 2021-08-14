One-Vehicle Crash in Pike on I-72 Sends One To Hospital

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 72 west of Barry this morning sent a Bloomington man to the hospital this morning.

According to an Illinois State Police District 20 report, a black 2021 Toyota SUV driven by 65 year old Vernita Foggs of Chicago was traveling westbound on Interstate 72 near milemarker 19 just west of Barry in Pike County at 10:22 this morning, when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway to the right and went through a rock-filled ditch.

Foggs refused medical treatment at the scene. A passenger in Foggs’ vehicle, 62 year old Maurice L. Morris from Bloomington was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Foggs was later cited for Improper Lane Use.