One Visitor Per Patient at HSHS St. John’s Moving Forward

HSHS St. John’s is going back to restricting patient visits amid a surge of new Covid cases.

Effective yesterday, HSHS St. John’s Hospital will allow one visitor per patient. All visitors must continue to follow hospital-specific processes for entry into the facility. All visitors must have their temperature checked and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure. In addition, medical grade, non-cloth masks are mandatory.

Visitors must be age 18 or older, unless they are the parent of a child receiving care.

No visitors are allowed for patients under investigation for possible COVID-19 diagnosis and those confirmed positive for COVID-19. HSHS also has more specific guidance for certain parts of the hospital.

More information can be found by visiting st-johns.org.