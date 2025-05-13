One Woman Elizabeth Packard Show from the Jacksonville Museum

By Gary Scott on May 13, 2025 at 12:07pm

The Jacksonville Area Museum is sponsoring a one woman show next month on a woman unjustly committed to the Jacksonville State Hospital.

The show will be June 12th at 6 PM at Sibert Theatre on the Illinois College campus.

The show is about Elizabeth Packard whose story was made famous by the Kate Moore book..”The Woman They Could Not Silence”

Packard will be portrayed by Laura Keyes. She is a graduate of UW-Madison with a master’s degree in library studies. She recently won the Excellence in Performing Award from the Association of Lincoln Presenters.

The performance is free and is a companion piece to the museum’s current Jacksonville State Hospital Exhibit.

Seating is first come, and not reserved. The portrayal will run about an hour, and will be followed by a question and answer period.