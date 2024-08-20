O’Neil Named JPSF 2024 JSD 117 Educator of the Year Winner

The Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation has announced the 2024 JSD 117 Educator of the Year Award winner.

Jacksonville High School Special Education teacher Joe O’Neil was announced this year’s winner on Monday, August 12th during the district’s opening celebration. The award which includes a plaque and a $500 check from the JPSF has been made since 1988 and recognizes a district employee who has made an extraordinary impact on students, faculty, and the community, who has demonstrated innovative approaches and initiative, and who has defined the ideal.

O’Neil has been with Jacksonville School District 117 for 28 years. O’Neil was noted for his patient and empathetic approach to students and families as well as his commitment to inclusivity and creating a positive, nurturing learning environment. O’Neil was also praised for his leadership and mentoring of colleagues as a long-time department chair for special education.