Online Fundraiser Set Up for Fire Victim

A Jacksonville resident has set up a way to help a neighbor who recently lost their home in a fire. Andrew Lafferty has organized a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses and the loss of the home of Beth Hankins.

Hankins’ home caught fire last Wednesday night and burned nearly to the ground. Hankins’ long-time companion Rob Hembrough perished in the fire and the home was deemed a complete loss. The money from the account will go to Hankins’ daughter Leigh Ann Baker for the purchase of essential home goods and clothes. Portions of the donations will also go to the care of Beth’s dog, Ruby who also managed to escape the fire.

In a post to her Facebook page, Baker says that Hankins will remain in the hospital during the holiday season still recovering from injuries she received in the fire. As of today, the GoFund Me has raised over $1,500, well above its $1,000 goal. To donate to help the family, follow this link.