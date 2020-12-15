Open Enrollment Period for Health Insurance Marketplace Ends Today

Today is the last day of the open enrollment period in the Health Insurance Marketplace.

The Illinois Department if Insurance is reminding Illinoisans time is running out for those in need of health insurance for 2021. IDOI is encouraging consumers to purchase a plan before the the period closes Tuesday, December 15th.

Interim Acting Director of IDOI Shannon Whalen says health insurance is is even more important now during the COVID-19 pandemic, and plans in the Affordable Care Act Health Insurance Marketplace are required to cover pre-existing conditions, and preventative care.

IDOI says there are 179 plans from eight insurance carriers are available to Illinoisans in the marketplace. Coverage options and assistace with questions can be found through the State’s website at www.getcoveredillinois.gov

Additionally some people may qualify for financial assistance in the form of tax credits to reduce the cost of monthly insurance premiums, according to Get Covered Illinois Executive Director Laura Pellikan.

After December 15th, consumers must have a qualifying life event to purchase insurance coverage on the marketplace. Qualifying life events include losing job-based health coverage, getting married, or becoming a new parent.

For information on Open Enrollment for the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace, visit: www.getcoveredillinois.gov

For the 2021 Analysis of the Illinois Exchange Plan, visit: https://insurance.illinois.gov/HealthInsurance/ConsumerHealth.html