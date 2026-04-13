Open House Tuesday Night for Nexamp Solar Field

By Gary Scott on April 13, 2026 at 6:00am

The developer of a proposed solar field along Black’s Lane will hold an open house tomorrow afternoon at the Twisted Tree Music Hall.

The field is being developed by Nexamp, a commercial solar company.

Jack Curry of Nexamp says the location is good for a solar field.

The project is just off Morton Avenue, near the railroad tracks. It covers 15 acres.

Curry says the energy produced will go on the grid, and Ameren customers will be able to subscribe for credits on their power bills. He says the savings would be about 15 percent.

Curry says Nexamp isn’t doing this to sell to another company, and leave Jacksonville.

He says Nexamp is in the long haul. In fact, he says Nexamp is buying other solar fields.

The project will probably take about a year before Nexamp would offer the subscription to Ameren customers.

The open House runs from 4 to 7 PM tomorrow evening at the Twisted Tree.