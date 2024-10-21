Operation: Christmas Child Announces Collection Locations Across Central Illinois

Operation Christmas Child is preparing to collect shoe box gifts at several area locations for its National Collection Week starting on November 18th.

More than a dozen locations are available within the listening area to drop off gifts or volunteer time to pack shoe boxes to needy children.

Operation Christmas Child hopes to reach another 12 million children around the world in 2024. he project partners with local churches to package and deliver the gifts. Participants can donate $10 per shoe box gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.

Participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoe box gifts by visiting this link and typing in your zip code. Signs at each location will identify the drop-off.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 220 million gift-filled shoe boxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.