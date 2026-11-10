Opportunity Zone Approved, Again for Jacksonville

By Gary Scott on November 10, 2026 at 10:12am

What is called an opportunity zone has been approved again for parts of Jacksonville by Governor JB Pritzker.

The Opportunity Zone 2-point-O runs along just south of West Morton, into downtown Jacksonville, north and south covering the northeast corner of Illinois, the community park, and the Links golf course and surrounding area.

Greg Sutton serves as a consultant for the city of Jacksonville.

He says the area has been renewed for another 10 years.

It first surfaced in a program from President Donald Trump in 2016. Governor JB Pritzker renewed it last month.

Sutton says the city has already taken advantage of the Opportunity Zone for several projects.

It has been used most prominently in downtown Jacksonville, and will be plugged into a housing development project on the southwest corner of the city.

Sutton says projects in the zone can get zero tax treatment for 30-percent of the investment in a project, and zero tax treatment for capital gains.