By Gary Scott on July 9, 2025 at 6:24am

An oil spill on Morton Avenue has prompted law enforcement to warn motorists to steer clear of the area.

About 100 gallons of organic grease has spilled from a truck from Starbucks on West Morton to Casey’s on East Morton.

There have been no injuries, and crews are applying sand and absorbent material to soak up the grease.

Police are asking motorists to avoid eastbound lanes on Morton from Lincoln to South Clay while the clean up finishes up.